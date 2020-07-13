Three doctors, two police personnel among 12 held for illegal kidney transplantation

KATHMANDU, JULY 12
Police today arrested 12 persons, including three doctors and two police personnel, for illegal kidney transplantation at Bharatpur-based College of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital on 10 June 2019.
Those arrested are Suprabhat Shrestha, 55, and Balkrishna Kalakheti, 50, of CMSTH, Rakesh Kumar Verma, 65, of Bhaktapur-based Human Organ Transplant Centre, Ram Chandra Dhakal, 54, administrative officer of Chitwan District Administration Office, Ramesh Kafle, legal adviser of CMSTH, Jamuna Rajbhandari of Bhaktapur, Bhim Prasad Khanal, Assistant sub-Inspector of Nepal Police, suspended sub-inspector Yogendra Raj Thapaliya, Reshma Rai of Bhaktapur, Gopal Maharjan, 57, Chair of Lalitpur Metropolitan City Ward No 3, Navaraj KC, 58, retired clerk of DAO, Lalitpur, and Raj Kumar KC, 49, office secretary of the same office.
All the accused were remanded to five to seven days of police custody by the Lalitpur District Court today for further investigation.
Police got involved in the case after Anti-human Trafficking Bureau of Nepal Police, Babarmahal, in Kathmandu received an anonymous complaint on the scam on 20 October, 2019. Police were finally able to arrest the main accused of the scam and produce them in the court today, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Deb Bahadur Bohara, head of the bureau.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 13, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
