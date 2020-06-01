Three involved in jewellery shop theft land in police net

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Police today arrested three persons in connection with the theft at a jewellery shop that took place about one and a half months ago.

The arrestees have been identified as Milan Tamang (17) of Pokhara Metropolis-10, Kaski district; Prem Tamang (31) of Tarakeshwar Rural Municipality-4, Nuwakot district and Rishi Muni Kumar (25) of Motihari Sugauli-6 in India. The former had been staying in Gongabu area in Kathmandu while two others in Thamel.

Police arrested them through a drive launched by the Metropolitan Police Crime Division (MPCD) to minimise theft and burglary during nationwide lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus infection.

According to Information Officer at the MPCD, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ishwor Karki, a team of security personnel deployed from the division arrested the trio for their involvement in a theft at Sarkaridhara-based Nor Jewellery shop in Kathmandu, on the night of April 18.

Teenager Tamang has been arrested on theft charge while two others on transacting the stolen items, police informed. The gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 223,720 were stolen from the shop.

Police have confiscated the jewellery items from their possession.

According to police, the accused will be charged in accordance with legal proceedings.

