Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai contracts Covid-19

KATHMANDU: Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Minister Bhattarai today announced via his Facebook page that he tested positive for the disease on Saturday. “I was tested for Coronavirus last Monday, which resulted in a negative. However, I tested positive on a repeat test today,” Bhattarai wrote.

The Tourism Minister was present at the meeting of the Council of Ministers held on Thursday.

Bhattarai had also attended several meetings in between including one with the Indian ambassador to Nepal on Friday to discuss air routes between Nepal and India over Bhairahawa, Nepalganj and Mahendranagar entry/exit points.

Bhattarai is the first minister in the Oli-cabinet to test positive for the coronavirus infection. Earlier, Prime Minister KP Sharma’s aides and advisors had contracted the disease.

