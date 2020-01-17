Traffic lights installed at eight crossroads in Kathmandu Valley

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Traffic lights have been brought into operation at eight various crossroads of the Kathmandu Valley.

The traffic lights which had stopped working for long have been brought into operation in the coordination of the Metropolitan Traffic Police Division (MTPD) and the Department of Roads.

Chief of MTPD, Senior Superintendent of Police Bhim Prasad Dhakal said the traffic lights have been brought into operation at Putalisadak, Padmodayamod, Singha Durbar, Old Baneshwor, New Baneshwor, Teenkune, Gaushala and Mahapal of Lalitpur.

According to him, the traffic lights would also be operated at Mitrapark, Kalimati, Tankeshwor, Paropakar and Pulchowk in after a few days.

