Transport Management Offices not prepared to resume driving exam

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Owing to the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic, the Transport Management Offices across Kathmandu valley have decided not to conduct driving tests of new applicants.

According to Sambar Bahadur Karki, Chief at Ekantakuna-based License Office, no decision has been made to initiate procedures for the driving test right now as the transmission continues to pose a health threat.

The office suspended all the test examinations for new applicants after government imposed nationwide virus-lockdown following spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Nepal.

“The office will proceed towards the distribution of new driving license once the Bagmati Province’s infrastructure ministry decides to resume the process,” Karki shared.

