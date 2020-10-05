Two arrested for rape, hostage-taking

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 4
Police have arrested two persons on the charge of taking hostage a 16-year-old girl and gang raping her multiple times for two days in a rented room, and later inside a public vehicle in Bhaktapur.
The girl was first drugged and lured to a rented room of a public bus driver from Ratnapark of Bhaktapur on October 2. The girl was kept at his rented room at Liwali of Changu Narayan Municipality until the next day, where the man reportedly raped the girl. Later around at 11:00pm the girl was taken to a public bus (Ba 3 Kha 2612) parked at the bank of the Tabiyakhusi River on Liwali.
Nir Kumar Khadka, 22, and Surya Shrestha, 21, from Sindhupalchowk district had raped the girl inside the bus. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Keshab Kumar Thebe said the duo had then raped the girl all night long, and until 12:00pm the next day.” After noticing that the girl was being raped inside the bus, some locals had informed the police. Police arrested the two and rescued the girl. They are remanded to police custody for seven days by the Bhaktapur District Court.
The main accused in the case, who had lured the girl to his room and raped her, is at large.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on October 5, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
