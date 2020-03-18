Two COVID-19 suspects admitted to STIDH

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 17

Two persons suspected to have been infected with coronavirus were admitted to Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital today.

Their throat and nasal swabs have been sent to National Public Health Laboratory for examination, according to Anup Bastola, spokesperson for Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital.

“The number of people visiting the hospital has increased recently as many Nepalis have been returning from various coronavirus-affected countries,” said Bastola.

The hospital has so far admitted a total of 55 patients in its isolation ward.

A version of this article appears in print on March 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

