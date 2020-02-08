Two NEA buildings being made ready to quarantine Nepali students from China

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The government has upped the process of preparing a quarantine facility to accommodate Nepali students when they return home, at a time when the coronavirus infection has peaked in China.

Two buildings of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) located at Kharipati in Bhaktpur are being vacated for the purpose. Building occupied by the environment and social study department, and a hostel building are being readied to house the Nepali students coming home from China, centre of the coronavirus outbreak, Associate Director at NEA’s Kharipati office, Keshav Raj Oli, was quoted in Rastriya Samachar Samiti as saying.

The buildings were decided upon as the quarantine location after representatives from Nepal Army and Ministry of Health visited the place. After the visit, the study team also submitted a report stating that as many as 124 persons could be provided quarantine facility at the NEA buildings of Kharipati.

However, Associate Director Oli said that employees at the office are concerned over government’s decision to set up quarantine in the buildings. He added, since the employees are worried about the spread of coronavirus, 26 departments would have to be closed down.

Likewise, the municipal assembly of Changunarayan Municipality in Bhaktapur has also protested the decision to set up quarantine at Kharipati.

