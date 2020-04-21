UNFPA hands over 1,200 PPE kits to government

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, April 20

The United Nations Population Fund today handed over 1,200 personal protective equipment kits to support the government efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The kits worth Rs 30.48 million include surgical masks, N95 masks, face shields, eye goggles, head and shoe covers, long-sleeve impervious gowns, disposable bags and gumboots.

The PPE kits were donated by the Government of China under the Nepal, China and UNFPA partnership initiative.

Director of the Management Division of the Department of Health Services under the Ministry of Health and Population, Bhogendra Dotel said, “These PPE kits arrived in a timely manner and will greatly help in our response to the COV- ID-19 pandemic. We thank UNFPA and the Government of China.”

“With more people in need of testing and treatment amid the increasing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, it is critical to protect frontline health workers. Attention should be given to their work environment as well as their health and psychosocial needs at this time,” said UNFPA Country Representative for Nepal Lubna Baqi.“Alongside WHO and other UN agencies working in Nepal, UNFPA stands ready to support the Government of Nepal in its preparedness and response to this pandemic,” she added.

UNFPA is calling on the government and partners to help ensure continuity of essential life-saving reproductive health services. In addition to the PPE kits, UNFPA has provided ‘Dignity Kits’ to address the immediate hygiene and protection needs of women and girls in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, in coordination with the government and local partners. These kits contain 14 items such as soap, reusable menstrual pads, and other essential items for women and girls.

Baqi also said in time of crisis such as this outbreak, women and girls are at higher risk of intimate partners; violence and other forms of domestic violence.

