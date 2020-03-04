US Embassy postpones event amid COVID-19 concerns

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The United States Embassy in Kathmandu has decided to postpone an event honouring the Government’s request to stay away from and organising public functions to avoid possible coronavirus transmission.

The Independence Day event scheduled for March 6 will be held at a later date.

“In respect and support for the Government of Nepal’s request to refrain from organizing public functions to avoid the possible transmission of COVID-19, the U.S. Embassy and Mission has decided to postpone our Independence Day event planned for this Friday, March 6, 2020. We will reschedule our celebration at a later date,” read a message sent by the Embassy.

As a precautionary measure amid growing COVID-19 concerns, the Government of Nepal had recently made an appeal to the residents to limit public gatherings and avoid social functions with thick crowds.

