Victims to cooperate with TRC, CIEDP only after act amendment

Kathmandu, March 9

As the two newly-formed transitional justice commissions begin their work, victims of the decade-long Maoist insurgency have said they will not cooperate with the commissions unless the Transitional Justice Act is amended.

The commissions —Truth and Reconciliation Commission and Commission of Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons — got full shape after their new chairpersons and members took oath of office and secrecy on January 23.

The TRC is led by Chairperson Ganesh Datta Bhatta, while its members include Prachanda Raj Pradhan, Govinda Gautam, Mana Dahal and Bishnu Pokhrel. Similarly, the Yuvaraj Subedi-led CIEDP has Bishwa Prakash Bhandari, Gangadhar Adhikari, Sunil Ranjan Singh and Sarita Thapa Magar.

Both the commissions have begun their work by holding consultations with stakeholders, including conflict victims.

TRC has so far visited the commission’s provincial offices in Biratnagar, Janakpur, Hetauda, Butwal, Birendranagar and Godawari and collected feedback from stakeholders. The commission plans to visit Pokhara soon.

“The visits are mainly preparatory visits that will help us prepare a work plan and ascertain things that we can do before the amendment to the Transitional Justice Act,” said TRC member Mana Dahal. “As far as the amendment is concerned, the government has said it will be done sooner than later. We are positive about it.”

Similarly, the CIEDP has also expedited consultations with stakeholders. It organised a regional consultation event in Janakpur on March 5, with participation of conflict victims, political parties, civil society members, and provincial government representatives. The CIEDP now will visit Rolpa on March 12, according to CIEDP member Sunil Ranjan Singh.

“Besides, we are also holding discussions with law and home ministers on Act amendment and reparations issues,” said Singh. “As far as investigations are concerned, we’ve picked up from where the previous commission had left.”

However, conflict victims say they will continue their non-cooperation unless the act is amended. They have so far not entertained the commissions’ invite for discussion on the issues. The victims also said that they had not institutionally taken part in any of the interactions organised by the TRC and CIEDP so far.

“The commissions are inviting individuals. We’ve not taken part institutionally,” said Conflict Victims Common Platform Chair Bhagiram Chaudhary. “We are firm on our opinion that the commissions cannot deliver results unless the act is amended. Since the commissions have been formed through political intervention, they cannot deliver.”

A version of this article appears in print on March 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

