Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Chinese government officials on Friday held a simultaneous video conference with officials from 18 countries, including Nepal, to share their experience in containing the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers and several other ministries took part in the video conferencing from the Nepali side, said a government source.

“Basically, the Chinese side shared what we could learn from them to win the battle against novel coronavirus,” said the source.

A version of this article appears in print on March 21, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook