Visa services resume from today

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Department of Immigration has resumed its visa and related services following the easing of nationwide lockdown by the government, effective from today.

“As per the decision of the Government of Nepal to ease the nationwide lockdown, the Department of Immigration, Kathmandu, will resume visa and other services,” stated the Department.

However, the Department has decided to carry out its services in a controlled manner and as per set guidelines in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook