Weather gets chilly in Kathmandu as mercury drops to 4.5

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley recorded the lowest temperature so far this season, on Saturday, as the temperature dropped to 4.5 degrees Celsius.

“If the sky is clear at night, the temperature in the morning decreases and if it is cloudy at night, the temperature increases in the morning,” Meteorologist Barun Poudel shared.

The weather will be clear throughout the country for some days now and will remain sunny.

Meteorological Forecasting Division shared that the minimum temperature in Kathmandu valley was 4.5 degrees Celsius and the maximum was 18.5 degrees Celsius.

Jumla recorded the lowest minimum temperature throughout the country at minus 2.5 degrees Celsius while Biratnagar recorded the highest minimum temperature at 12 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook