Well-wishes pour in as PM Oli undergoes second renal transplant surgery

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Well-wishers have extended their support and best wishes to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for a successful surgery and speedy recovery.

His Indian counterpart Narendra Modi was one of the first international political figures to send his best wishes to PM Oli. Modi initially tweeted his message while he later sent a written note to Oli through the Embassy of India in Kathmandu on Tuesday. Oli then took to Twitter to thank Modi for his gesture.

Likewise, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan offered best wishes for Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s health. Similarly, Bhutan’s Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering and Japanese Ambassador to Nepal Masamichi Saigo wished him good health.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari, co-chairperson of ruling party Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, among others, have also wished for the PM’s successful surgery and quick recovery.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has passed a special motion wishing the Prime Minister a good health and speedy recovery.

PM Oli is undergoing a kidney transplant, his second, at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu today.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook