Writ filed at Supreme Court demanding ‘Enough is Enough’ campaigners not be detained

KATHMANDU: A writ of mandamus has been filed in Supreme Court today demanding an order not to detain the protesters of ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign and passers-by.

First date of hearing for the interim order, which seeks that people protesting peacefully not be detained, is set for tomorrow.

The government has been detaining protestors, ‘Enough is Enough’ campaigners, and passers-by from various places including Baluwatar for the past few weeks. The protesters of the campaign and passers-by are claiming that they are being ill-treated by Nepal Police. The writ application has addressed the issue of ill-treatment as well.

The writ has been filed by law students and campaigners of Enough is Enough — Arun Satyal, Sasmit Pokharel and Krishna Pal.

