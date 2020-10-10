THT Online

KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered record-high 2,672 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.

Kathmandu alone witnessed 2,100 new infections on Saturday while 203 new cases were detected in Bhaktapur and 369 in Lalitpur.

Previously, the valley highest ever single-day cases of coronavirus infection were reported on October wherein when 2540 cases had been detected.

The number of active cases reported in the capital is 14,370. Likewise, Bhaktapur has 1,287 live infections and the number of same in Lalitpur is 2,231.

Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Morang, Sunsari, Banke, Surkhet and Rupandehi are the districts that have over 500 live infections.

The capital still leads as the district with the highest active cases.

On the contrary, two districts — Mustang and Manang — have zero active infections.

Nepal on Saturday witnessed the highest ever single day cases as over 5000 cases were reported for the first time. The nationwide Covid-19 tally has now moved to 105,684.

