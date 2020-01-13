Yoga included in school curriculum

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 12

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology is all set to make yoga education compulsory for schoolchildren.

“The ministry has completed designing courses on yoga for Grades IX, X, XI and XII,” said Krishna Prasad Kapri, joint secretary at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

“Through integrated approach certain topics about yoga will be included as part of the compulsory subjects such as English and Nepali. However the students can make choice between yoga, Ayurveda and natural medicine as optional subject at the school level,” said Kapri.

“The course is integrated in the school curriculum to promote healthy lifestyle,” said Deepak Sharma, spokesperson at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology. The courses will have credits similar to other subjects. These courses will be implemented from the upcoming academic session at schools. “Schools should also be willing to teach those courses as optional subject,” added Kapri.

Curriculum for three-year vocational course on ‘Technical School Leaving Certificate in Yoga, Ayurveda and Naturopathy’ has also been designed. The subject will be taught under three-year diploma programme under the Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training. The courses will help students learn about yoga and its importance. The course will also instil moral values in students, help to maintain their mental health, according to Kapri. As school education lays foundation for knowledge on diverse subjects the ministry decided to introduce yoga in the school curriculum, according Kapri.

“Besides being helpful in the treatment of various ailments, Yoga, Ayurveda and naturopathy will also be helpful for further research,” added Kapri.

The curriculum will be timely revised as per the need. “Yoga and meditation serve as effective solution measures against growing depression and anxiety among people from all walks of life,” said Dr Kshitiz Barakoti, president of Academy of Yoga Graduates.

