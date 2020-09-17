Young entrepreneurs thriving

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, September 16

Adverse situation created by COVID-19 has battered the national economy. Small businesses have been experiencing the brunt of the pandemic. Yet, some youths have been able to turn the adversity into opportunity.

Gaurav Tiwari, 30, his elder brother Saurav Tiwari and his friends Dinesh Bogati and Ivan Karki of Budhanilkantha, Kathmandu came up with the idea of starting a company that supplies quality medical and surgical equipment for hospitals across Nepal and started Mega Health International.

The company continues to thrive due to entrepreneurship skills of its promoters and its quality products.

Gaurav, MHI managing director said they still had a long way to go despite remarkable progress made by the company over a short span of time. “Some UN agencies, Nepali Army, Nepal Red Cross Society, big hospitals and several municipalities are our clients. We are working hard to meet the demand of the market,”

Gaurav told The Himalayan Times. Main supplies of the company include disposable mask, sanitiser, portable nebuliser, pulse oximetre, glove, digital blood pressure machine, handy-plast, weight scale, sanitiser dispenser, ear bud and electronic hot water bag.

Increased concern for hygiene and changed behaviour amidst the coronavirus had stimulated the team to start the new venture.

Gaurav said MHI had generated over 200 jobs and its market continued to expand due to the COV- ID-19. It operates stores in Tripureshwor, Chettrapati, Bhaktapur and Itahari and is planning to open outlets in 30 places across the country.

