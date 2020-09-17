Young entrepreneurs thriving

Kathmandu, September 16
Adverse situation created by COVID-19 has battered the national economy. Small businesses have been experiencing the brunt of the pandemic. Yet, some youths have been able to turn the adversity into opportunity.
Gaurav Tiwari, 30, his elder brother Saurav Tiwari and his friends Dinesh Bogati and Ivan Karki of Budhanilkantha, Kathmandu came up with the idea of starting a company that supplies quality medical and surgical equipment for hospitals across Nepal and started Mega Health International.
The company continues to thrive due to entrepreneurship skills of its promoters and its quality products.
Gaurav, MHI managing director said they still had a long way to go despite remarkable progress made by the company over a short span of time. “Some UN agencies, Nepali Army, Nepal Red Cross Society, big hospitals and several municipalities are our clients. We are working hard to meet the demand of the market,”
Gaurav told The Himalayan Times. Main supplies of the company include disposable mask, sanitiser, portable nebuliser, pulse oximetre, glove, digital blood pressure machine, handy-plast, weight scale, sanitiser dispenser, ear bud and electronic hot water bag.
Increased concern for hygiene and changed behaviour amidst the coronavirus had stimulated the team to start the new venture.
Gaurav said MHI had generated over 200 jobs and its market continued to expand due to the COV- ID-19. It operates stores in Tripureshwor, Chettrapati, Bhaktapur and Itahari and is planning to open outlets in 30 places across the country.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 17, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: In a bid to support youth public policy training in Nepal, United States Ambassador to Nepal, Randy W Berry inaugurated the Pre-Professional Parliamentary Support Program (PPSP) on Tuesday. In a press release issued by the US embassy, it stated that the PPSP is a first of its kind fell Read More...
DHULIKHEL, SEPTEMBER 15 Fifteen persons were killed and 16 went missing when a landslide struck three settlements at Ghumthang of Barhabishe Municipality, Sindhupalchowk, on Saturday. The landslide had swept away 11 houses. DSP Prakash Sapkota of Sindhupalchowk District Police Office said the Read More...
GAIGHAT, SEPTEMBER 15 Transport service has been obstructed for the last three days after rainwater damaged roads in Udayapur’s northern hilly areas. Incessant rainfall for the last few days destroyed the rough roads and transportation was halted at Limchungbung, Tapli and Rautamai rural Read More...
BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 15 are increasing in the local levels of northern Bajura. The disease was detected in four persons in the first three months of the new fiscal, said Kolti Primary Health Centre Chief Dr Rajuraj Jaishi. Health workers say that kala-azar cases are increasing in Budhinand Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, SEPTEMBER 15 The 52-day long prohibitory orders were lifted today in Saptari. The authorities had clamped prohibitory orders in the district on August 23. A meeting of the District Security Committee held last evening decided to lift the prohibitory order recommending certain safe Read More...
KAVREPALANCHOWK, SEPTEMBER 15 The Infection Rate Reduction data shows that contact tracing campaign to control COVID-19 has become effective in Kavre. The COVID-19 Prevention and Control Command Post and District Risk Management Centre said the expected achievement was made in coronavirus cont Read More...
DAMAULI, SEPTEMBER 15 Tanahun’s Shuklagandaki Municipality has been partially sealed for a week following confirmation of COVID-19 in the local community here. According to the municipality’s health section Chief Ajaya Shreevastav, wards 5 and 11 were sealed after COVID-19 infection was de Read More...
BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 15 A concrete bridge will be built over the Karnali River that flows through Bajura. The process of bridge construction has gained momentum with the Road Department publishing a notice in this regard recently. The proposed bridge will link Wai of Swamikartik Rural Municip Read More...