Kathmandu, June 16
Youths staged a silent-protest in a creative demonstration planned by visual artist Milan Rai at Patan Durbar Square, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Lalitpur, Nepal on Tuesday.
The theme of the protest was murmuring phrases, rather than shouting slogans and flaunting book covers instead of placards in the series of ongoing protests staged by youths across various parts of the country against the Nepal government’s flat response to coronavirus pandemic.
Here are few snap shots captured by The Himalayan Times’ Photo Journalist Skanda Gautam.
