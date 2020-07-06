YouTuber arrested for raping two minor girls

KATHMANDU, JULY 5
A YouTuber has been arrested on the charge of raping and molesting minor girls for the last 14 months.
Arjun Shiwakoti, aged around 30, who runs a Youtube channel ‘Making Nepal’, was arrested from his rented room in Baniyatar a few days ago. He has been accused of raping a 14-yearold girl and molesting her younger sister for around 14 months.
The incident came to light after the family of the victims shared the incident on a television show called Janta Janna Chahancha.
In the show, the minors alleged that the man, who used to live in the same house as a tenant, raped the elder girl repeatedly when she was alone in her room.
Shiwakoti had threatened the girls saying that he would kill them and compel their parents to commit suicide if they said anything to their parents about the rape and molestation. The girls used to call the man ‘uncle’ and their parents used to treat him like their own family member.
The girls remained silent for months due to fear and his hideous acts kept on increasing. As a result, the elder girl developed some health complications.
Parents took her to various hospitals, but the doctors could not diagnose her problem. She lived through mental trauma for months and when she could not take it any more she gathered courage to share her pain with her mother.
Shiwakoti, upon knowing that the girls had divulged the incident to their parents, tried to intimidate the parents saying he was a journalist and could influence the police administration in his favour.
But, the parents immediately went to the police and filed the first information report against him. Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Thapa, chief of Metropolitan Police Crime Division, Kathmandu, said the accused had been taken into police custody. Further investigation in the case was under way, said police.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 6, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
