Condition of stray dogs ‘critical’

Kathmandu

On April 11, a white dog around Sukukulan in Bhaktapur was attacked by a pack of dogs. One of the residents of the area Purneswori Duwal, who provided shelter to the injured dog for a night after the attack, said, “On April 12, we requested garbage collectors from our municipality for the dog’s treatment but they said the medicines were over. We feared being infected by other diseases from the injured dog while feeding her. But luckily the dog started recovering on her own after two days.”

A day after the attack, the same pack of dogs attacked Rajeswori Koju’s (name changed on request) black goat. “I usually find this pack of dog at the junction of Jhaukhel road. I thought their earlier attack was normal. But now it seems they starting to turn feral because of hunger. They might have attacked my goat because of this.”

Dr Rakesh Chand, member, Executive Committee of Nepal Vet Association (NVA), said stray dogs showing cannibalistic behaviour like eating dogs or cattle, biting humans is rare but it is found in feral dogs when they starve.

“Though it has not yet reached that condition in most urban areas of the country, the condition of stray dogs is critical in the lockdown,” he opined.

Dr Chand said street dogs that survived on food available in the garbage and generosity of people, are now getting emaciated.

“Stray dogs are left hungry as there are no people to feed them anymore. Due to misleading information — that the novel coronavirus can be transmitted via animals and birds, community people are not feeding them at local level like before.” He said in such a situation, if stray dogs die, another disease may start from there.

To keep them from starvation and to take care of their health in the lockdown, NVA has been organising NVA’s Challenge under which its vet members feed stray dogs around their homes and communities.

Feeding challenges

According to Dr Chand, many vets are being yelled at by police for coming out of homes to feed the dogs. Even he was asked to return home twice after police found him going around to feed dogs. “I usually go out to feed the stray dogs around my home in Nakhipot in the mornings and evenings. Sometimes police let me carry on when I show my identity card, but sometimes I have to face multiple questions as they let only doctors and not vets pass.”

He said vets and pet owners are stopped outside because veterinary service is not included in essential services. But he pointed out, “Everyday, we get up to 1,000 calls regarding pet treatment from across the country. But it is difficult to even feed stray dogs around one’s locality.”

Dr Chand said that the government is focussed on livestock but not the stray dogs, and there are only a few animal welfare organisations and private organisations taking care of them.

Helping hand for feeding

The SPCA Nepal has been providing food to 300-400 street dogs of Swoyambhu, Mahargunj, Lazimpat, and Jamal area.

Dr Tula Ram Rajbanshi, a vet at SPCA Nepal said there are 50-60 stray dogs in the Gongabu Bus Park area only.

He said, “We first give them cooked veg food mixed with milk, carrot, lentils and rice. If they don’t eat that, we give them meat and rice. We are coordinating with vegetable shops at different places as well as butchers. Sometimes, local people also donate food.”

On a daily basis, round five SPCA volunteers from different places bring three kilograms each of different food items and mix them and cook at SPCA office in Hattigaunda, and serve them to the stray dogs.

But Dr Rajbanshi added, “We cannot reach all places. If only each community fed the dogs, no animal would remain hungry in Kathmandu. But we have to be safe and cautious too while feeding them as the hungry animals can bite.”

Local level care

Manu Mitra, a joint programme of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, Jane Goodall Institute and Humane Society Institution, has also been helping in feeding urban dogs of all 32 wards of KMC through their local volunteers appointed as animal management assistants (AMAs). Manu Mitra has been suggesting AMAs to encourage community members to feed dogs in their areas.

“We are linking community members with respective wards to help community dogs,” said Sangita Sapkota, Manu Mitra’s programme coordinator adding, “The last annual vaccination of 2019 is valid till July 2020. We have completed sterilisation of female dogs of all wards. After lockdown, we’ll continue regular six-month dog survey.”

