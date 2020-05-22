Keep your health goals spot on

Work from Home’ during quarantine has changed our lifestyles; keeping a check on nutrition can be tough when our home is our office. Unlike at the office, here we have plenty of packed food in the refrigerator and enough time to graze. We could be working long hours without having eaten a thing and then accidentally reaching out for an entire packet of chips.
However, this can not only sabotage immunity but also distort our waistline. While we have plenty of time to focus on our hobbies and going by the trend, for most of us it seems to be cooking, baking and filling our stomach with easy and unhealthy food. However, it is also important to break these habits and switch to something healthier.
Let’s see how a small switch can bring us back on track?
Here are some tips shared by Kimaye Health- INI Farms to keep your nutrition and overall health goals spot on.
Ditch the noodles
Did you skip breakfast again to spend hours on a project? Well, in that case, the onset of laziness will make you reach for a pack of instant noodles. But considering health as a priority, homemade oatmeal porridge seems to be a better option. Top it with a dollop of peanut butter and banana slices and voila! A great meal to start your day with!
Workout while you WFH
Making time to workout while you WFH? This new work trend may keep you glued to your screen and your couch. Taking breaks at regular intervals to ease off some stress while keeping yourself off the couch — walk around the house, do 50 skips or squats and you are good to go.
Plan your meals
Plan your meals throughout the day just like you plan your day at work. Set aside some time towards the end of the day to plan for the next day. This will not just boost your productivity but will keep you from being a hungry mess at five in the evening and draw lines of discipline.
Cut out on caffeine
Are you reaching out for a cup of tea or coffee during odd hours? Here’s a wakeup call — start your day with a fresh pomegranate juice or fresh fruit. This will ensure a healthy sleep pattern and will keep your skin glowing.
Binge-watching?
Binge-watching and couch potato go hand-inhand. With screen times shooting up for as long as 10 hours, it is essential to give yourself a break from excessive screen time. Begin with a minimum of 30 minutes, it’s time to focus on your inner-self and cut out the external noises.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis.
As of today, 117,431 tests — including 38,736 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 78,695 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) — have been carried out, where 7,036 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 25,030 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country.
Workers making hume pipes at an industrial area after the government eased lockdown restrictions in industrial and agricultural sectors, on the 59th day of government-imposed lockdown, in Kathmandu, on Thursday, May 21, 2020, . Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
KATHMANDU: Some Hollywood celebs are making others envious of the gifts they receive, and now it’s Priyanka Chopra Jonas who’s doing so!
The Los Angeles-based Indian actor recently received a gift hamper from model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen. Taking to her Instagram account, Chopra Jonas revealed the gift package sent her away by Teigen. Along with the photo, she has thanked Teigen for the gift: “Thank you @ chrissyteigen…#cravings@nickjonas.”
MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Indian actor Akshay Kumar’s advice to deal with the crisis is brief and simple: “Sit it out”.
The actor took to Instagram to share his tip while sharing a throwback picture where he sits on a chair.
Referring to the current scenario, the actor wrote: “Sometimes its best to sit it out #ThisTooShallPass.”
Initiative hopes to share facts to fight COVID-19 Hollywood actors Julia Roberts, Hugh Jackman and Millie Bobby Brown are among the celebrities who will turn over their social media accounts to health experts to share facts and promote a science-driven approach to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roberts, who won an Oscar in 2001 for Erin Brockovich, kicks off the project on May 21 by interviewing Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
LONDON: Hollywood actor Jude Law is set to become a father for the sixth time, with the actor expecting his first baby with wife Phillipa Coan, whom he got married to in 2019.
The 47-year-old actor is already a father of five.
A close friend shared that they are ecstatic about expanding their family.