100-bed isolation centre in Itahari

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











ITAHARI, SEPTEMBER 20

Itahari Sub-Metropolitan City has prepared a 100-bed isolation centre.

Located on the premises of Itahari Stadium, the isolation centre will come into operation from tomorrow, said Ward Chair Bhupendra Baral.

Construction of the isolation centre began on September 11.

Province 1 government had allocated Rs 2 million for it, according to Provincial Assembly Member from Itahari Srabadhwaj Sanba.

The health facility has 12 toilets and two spacious bathrooms, clean running water and electricity along with required health services, Baral added. He is also coordinator of the isolation construction sub-committee.

Previously, Itahari had set up a quarantine centre at Janata Multiple Campus. It was started from the first day of the nationwide lockdown on March 24. The centre stopped operating after the campus management urged the local government to relocate the centre.

‘’We asked the local government to relocate isolation centre from our campus premises because we had to run online and offline classes and conduct examinations as well, member of Campus Management Committee Pramod Bhattarai said. He added that the quarantine was closed following the end of the nationwide lockdown.

As of today afternoon, 409 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Itahari, according to Lilaraj Bhattarai, the press coordinator. There has been no death due to the pandemic in the sub-metropolis so far.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 21, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook