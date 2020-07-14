109 households at risk of landslides relocated in Lamjung

Ramji Rana

Share Now:











LAMJUNG: As many as 109 households at the risk of being swept away by landslides in Madhya Nepal Municipality of Lamjung district have been relocated to safer places.

Two houses in Madhya Nepal-6 are reported to have been swept away by landslides.

Meanwhile, the municipality has started distributing relief materials to the displaced families. Local Ramchandra Poudel said houses belonging to Devi Kunwar, Bam Bahadur Kunwar, Shirmani Bhattarai, Dipesh Bhattarai, Ekmaya Dura, and Harimaya Pariyar have been swept away by landslide and flood in Madhya Nepal.

According to chief at Lamjung District Police Office (DPO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ganga Bahadur Thapa, a total of 109 abandoned houses include 31 in Ranipani, 27 in Lamasoti, 11 in Bhadaure, nine in Gumbabesi, all in Madhya Nepal-6; five in Suryapal, Madhya Nepal-3; three in Parajulitar, Madhya Nepal-2; one each in Khawasgaun and Charchardi of Madhya Nepal-1. Most of the houses are at the risk of being swept away while some of them have already been swept away.

The families affected by landslide and flood have been staying at local Ishaneshwor Secondary School while others at their kin’s home.

The municipality’s mayor Ramesh Kumar Pandey said, police with the help of local representatives have shifted the families affected by the disaster.

Likewise, swollen Gumbakhola, Ristikhola, Chardikhola, Galadikhola have also wreaked havoc in the region.

Mayor Pandey said the municipality has provided Rs 5,000 to each displaced family and has also started distributing relief materials. The repairing and maintenance of road and electricity are underway, the mayor said.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook