11 COVID-19 patients sent home before test reports in Kanchanpur

Dhangadi, June 14
Eleven people, who were sent home before the test report of their swab samples came out, have tested positive for COVID-19 at Laljhandi Rural Municipality, Kanchanpur.
The 11 people staying in the quarantine of Swotantra Secondary School were sent home before their sample reports for the virus came out. They were sent home on June 12 and their report came out the next day.
Rural Municipality Chair Madansen Badayak said the 11 quarantined people were sent home in the presence of security forces after they pledged to stay in self-quarantine.
With the confirmation of COVID-19, preparations are under way to send them back to quarantine, said Badayak.
He said they were having a hard time managing the quarantine facility due to delayed report.
Detection of the respiratory contagion among 11 people has created fear among the locals of Laljhandi.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 15, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
