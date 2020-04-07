11 discharged from isolation, 69 test negative for COVID-19

Himalayan News Service

Dharan, April 6

A total of 11 people staying at isolation wards of Province 1 were discharged today. Of them, five are females and six are males.

The provincial government has prepared isolation wards at various hospitals for COVID-19 patients.

Province 1 government has set up as many as 438 isolation wards and 4,037 quarantine beds. Likewise, 44 ICU beds are ready to treat corona-infected people. According to the information desk of the Office of Chief Minister and Council of Ministers, no patient has been admitted to the ICU for treatment.

As of today, a total of 610 people including 566 males and 44 females have been kept in quarantine. The number of people staying in home quarantine is 2,847 including 2,309 males and 538 females.

Sample swabs of 85 people were collected and sent for lab test from the province. Of them, 69 people have tested negative for COVID-19. The report of the remaining people has not come yet.

Similarly, sample swabs of 19 women and 66 males have been sent to BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan for lab-test.

BPKIHS has started testing of the swab samples of COVID-19 patients in Province 1.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 06, 2020 of the Himalayan Times.

