11 persons under quarantine, six in isolation in Kavre

Himalayan News Service

Kavre, April 6

Eleven persons have been placed in quarantine and six others showing suspicious symptoms of the coronavirus have been kept in isolation in Kavre.

As per data with District Health Office, 10 persons are in quarantine in the Dhulikhel-based quarantine shelter and one is in a similar facility in Mandandeupur Municipality.

“Similarly, six people who showed symptoms similar to those of coronavirus infection have been placed in isolation in Dhulikhel Hospital,” said DHO Chief Dr Narendra Jha.

“We’ve collected swabs from the patients in isolation and their treatment has begun,” he added.

According to Jha, eight other foreign returnees are in home-quarantine in Mandandeupur.

“Of the nine foreign returnees there, one is in quarantine; eight other persons who didn’t show any symptoms during health check-up have been sent home to remain in quarantine,” he said.

In Dhulikhel, the ten quarantined persons, including a seven-year-old of the same village, were placed in the purpose-built shelter following the death of a local woman, who was admitted to Dhulikhel Hospital over some abdomen-related problem and died there in the course of treatment.

Following the death of Madhumaya Tamang, 48, of Panauti Municipality, the village authority in Kolanti, Magargaun in the municipality rushed to put in quarantine those who had come in contact with her, over suspicion that the death might have been due to coronavirus.

The cause of her death, however, is yet to be ascertained.

It is important to note that one of the daughters of the deceased woman had return home from abroad on March 16.

Meanwhile, Panchkhal Municipality has urged locals to avoid movement from one ward to another.

“A meeting of the executive has decided to request locals to refrain from moving beyond their wards to prevent the risk of the virus spread, unless it was urgent,” said Mayor Mahesh Kharel.

The district has a total of 266 beds in its quarantine shelters.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 06, 2020 of the Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook