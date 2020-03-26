110 quarantined in Tanahun, one Qatar Airways co-passenger sent to Teku

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: As many as 110 persons, who returned to Nepal from various countries, have been quarantined in Tanahun district, most of whom are home-quarantined.

Chief of District Health Office, Tanahun, Shankar Babu Adhikari, informed that 98 of the quarantined people are from Bhimaad, seven from Aabukhaireni, four from Byas and one from Jaamune. He added that all of them are kept in quarantine under the monitoring of health workers.

Chief District Officer of Tanahun, Badrinath Adhikari, informed that a youth from Bhimmad who entered the country on the same Qatar Airways flight — carrying the COVID-19 infected teenagar, the second confirmed case in Nepal — has been sent to Teku for check-up three days ago. The report of which is yet to come out.

