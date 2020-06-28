1,176 Nepalis repatriated along with 15 bodies

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, JUNE 27

A total of 1,176 Nepalis were brought home from six destinations today.

According to Tribhuvan International Airport, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) repatriated 82 passengers from Hong Kong, 146 from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 212 from Australia.

Meanwhile, the national flag carrier also repatriated 254 passengers along with 15 dead bodies from Riyadh of Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Himalaya Airlines also brought home 154 Nepalis from Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Similarly, Qatar Airways repatriated 242 Nepalis from Qatar and Jazeera Airways evacuated 86 passengers from Kuwait today.

As per TIA, two aircraft of NAC departed for Qatar and Malaysia to repatriate Nepalis on Sunday, while one aircraft of Himalaya Airlines has taken off for Malaysia and will return on Sunday.

Today, four domestic flights were also conducted. Among them, two helicopters of Simrik Air conducted passenger flights to Gorkha. Similarly, Manang Air conducted a passenger flight to Lukla, while Shree Air Heli conducted a passenger flight to Lamabagar.

