1,246 infections reported today, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally moves to 59,573

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry has reported 1,246 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours taking the national tally to 59,573.

The number of total active cases in the country as of today is 16,241.

There are 7,903 people in institutional isolation while 8,338 people are in home isolation.

Similarly, 7,883 people are placed in quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country.

Following an improvement in their condition, a good number of 1,243 people have been discharged from the health facilities, taking the total number of recoveries to 42,949.

On Wednesday, Nepal registered highest single-day spike with 1,539 new Covid-19 cases.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook