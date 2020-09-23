126 lost lives in Gandaki landslides, floods this monsoon

POKHARA, SEPTEMBER 22
As many as 126 people lost their lives to natural disasters such as floods and landslides in Gandaki Province this monsoon.
Gandaki Province Minister of Internal Affairs and Law Hari Bahadur Chuman said that most of the casualties happened in Myagdi and Baglung districts. He said the provincial government was doing everything possible in the districts worst-hit by the calamities.
According to Minister Chuman, floods and landslides had hit all districts in the province. He said that they were having a tough time managing permanent settlements for the people displaced by floods and landslides.
Fifty-two were killed in Baglung, 29 in Myagdi, 13 in Tanahun, nine in Parbat, 10 in Kaskiand five in Syangja were killed, according to Minister Chuman. “The government is collecting details of houses damaged in various districts, including Baglung and Myagdi,” said Minister Chuman.
Gandaki Province government has decided provide Rs 50,000 to each of the deceased’s families as immediate relief. Some families of the deceased are yet to receive the relief in Myagdi.
The provincial government has provided 422 tents and food worth Rs six lakh to Myagdi district.
Two lakh rupees each was allocated for Manang and Mustang and Rs 10 lakh each to the remaining nine districts.
Four million rupees was allocated for Baglung due to large scale of damage in the district. The province government will bear up to Rs 50,000 for the treatment of injured people in the floods and landslides.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 23, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
