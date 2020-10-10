14 COVID-19 fatalities logged, death toll advances to 614 on Saturday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal reported 14 more fatalities from coronavirus infection on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed at its regular media briefing on Saturday.

With these latest additions, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has now advanced to 614.

Among those who succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours twelve are males while 2 are females.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that Nepal has a death rate of 0.58 percent from the highly contagious infection.

Details of the deceased:

District Sex Age Sunsari Male 45 Morang Male 20 Male 72 Sarlahi Male 71 Kathmandu Female 68 Male 90 Lalitpur Male 43 Male 49 Bhaktapur Male 68 Makwanpur Male 77 Dhading Female 31 Nawalparasi East Male 36 Rupandehi Male 57 Total 14

