14 COVID patients out of contact in Banke

NEPALGUNJ, AUGUST 9
At least 14 COVID patients have gone out of contact due to lack of coordination among Banke Health Office, district laboratory and local levels in Banke.
According to Banke Health Office, the missing patients had tested positive for COVID-19 using polymerase chain reaction method in the past two days. While three of them were diagnosed with the contagion at Bheri Hospital yesterday, 11 tested positive for the pathogen today.
Nepalgunj Sub-metropolis Officer Ram Bahadur Chand at the Health Office, however, expressed ignorance about the incident.
Swab collection without personal details, sending people home without analysing lab reports and ineffective contact tracing has increased the risk of COV- ID spreading at the community level. Meanwhile, Nepalgunj has been sealed till August 27 and Nepali Army has been deployed to the sub-metropolis.
DHARAN, AUGUST 8 On Thursday, five members of the same family tested positive for the COVID-19 in Dharan-3. They had to remain in home isolation for 24 hours before they were finally put in hospital isolation of the BP Koirala Institute of Health and Sciences. On Friday, COVID-19 was confirmed Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 8 Most small investors in the country pour in money in the stock market without any technical or theoretical analysis. Thus, the secondary market’s movement is mostly defined by the rumours prevailing among share investors. After rising for a couple of weeks, the Nepse Stock E Read More...
MANCHESTER: Pakistan captain Azhar Ali "missed a trick" several times in the opening test against England and their three-wicket loss will hurt the team and their fans, according to bowling great Wasim Akram. Ali and his men held the upper hand for most part of the series opener and had Engla Read More...
SEOUL: More than a week of torrential rain in South Korea has left at least 30 dead and 12 missing in landslides, floods and other incidents, the government said Sunday while warning of a further downpour. The causalities include 13 dead and two missing from the last two days of heavy rainfall in Read More...
BAJURA: The Sanfe-Martadi road section in Bajura district, movement along which has been obstructed since last month due to landslide and flood, has yet to come into operation. Due to persistent rainfall, various locations between Taprisera-Tipada along road section have been damaged by the lands Read More...
Real Madrid may consider sending Welsh forward Gareth Bale out on loan and pay part of his salary to end the agony for both the player and the club amid their rift, the Spanish team's former president Ramon Calderon said. The 31-year-old Bale has barely featured for Real in their run to the L Read More...
BEDMINSTER: President Donald Trump has bypassed the nation's lawmakers as he claimed the authority to defer payroll taxes and replace an expired unemployment benefit with a lower amount after negotiations with Congress on a new coronavirus rescue package collapsed. Trump's orders on Saturday encr Read More...
SYDNEY: Australia’s second-most populous state, Victoria, reported its deadliest day of the COVID-19 outbreak on Sunday, with 17 people dying, as police thwarted a planned anti-mask rally in the capital of Melbourne. Victoria, at the centre of a second wave of infections in Australia, repor Read More...