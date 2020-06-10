14 health workers infected with coronavirus so far

Kathmandu, June 9
With the national coronavirus tally reaching 4,085, frontline health workers at high risk of contact the infection.
As per data provided by the Ministry of Health and Population, a total of 14 health workers have tested positive for the infection till date. A female aged 27 working in a hospital also tested positive for the infection.
From among health workers who tested positive for the infection, seven are staff nurses.
Three of them are from Kathmandu and one each from Bhaktapur, Parsa, Dhankuta and Kapilvastu.
Three doctors, one each from Lalitpur, Kathmandu and Kavrepalanchowk districts have also tested positive for the infection.
The doctor, who tested positive in Kavrepalanchowk, is a Nepali Army doctor.
Three health workers from Dang and one health assistant from Arghakhanchi district have also tested positive for the contagion.
All the health workers who have tested positive for the infection so far are between 22 and 36 years of age. From among health workers testing positive for the infection, seven are males and seven are females.
According to Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, a total of 3,486 people have been kept in isolation in various hospitals after they tested positive for coronavirus.
“Hospitals should ensure the safety of health workers and their staffers by ensuring infection prevention control mechanism in the health centres,” said Dr Anup Bastola, consultant tropical medicine at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Teku.
Compared to the number of doctors, more number of nurses have contracted the infection.
“This is because nurses spend more time with patients and are more exposed to the virus. When patients can’t eat food on their own, nurses need to feed them when they are admitted to the isolation ward, which puts nurses at risk,” added Dr Bastola.
“Health practitioners should not expose themselves to patients.
They must follow the standard operating procedure while attending to their patients. Also there should be availability of personal protective equipment for health workers as per the requirement. Doctors and nurses must put on, use, take off, and dispose PPE properly,” added Dr Bastola.
“Hospital management should give them clear information about ways to prevent infection. Also the infrastructure in the hospitals should be built in a way that helps prevent coronavirus spread. For instance, there should be separate rooms for changing clothes,” Dr Bastola added.
According to World Health Organisation, health workers are at the frontline of the battle against COVID-19. They are exposed to hazards such as pathogen exposure, long working hours, psychological distress, fatigue, occupational burnout, stigma and physical and psychological violence.
WHO recommends that health workers must follow established occupational safety and health procedures, avoid exposing others to health and safety risks, and participate in employer-provided occupational safety and health training; self-monitor for signs of illness and self-isolate and report illness to managers, if it occurs.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 10, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Kathmandu, June 8 With the government preparing to ease the lockdown, the Department of Transport Management has started drafting guidelines to allow public vehicles to start operation. The department has started consultation with stakeholders on allowing public transportation, which has been Read More...
The NC opposes the government’s decision to send quarantined people home after 14 days without testing them for COVID-19 Kathmandu, June 8 The main opposition Nepali Congress today issued a press release stating that the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis was a total failure. Read More...
University of Washington researchers estimated on Monday that 145,728 people could die of COVID-19 in the United States by August, raising their grim forecast by more than 5,000 fatalities in a matter of days. On Friday, the widely cited Institute for Health Metrics and evaluation at the univ Read More...
Kathmandu, June 8 The government’s failure to officially ease the lockdown has left large businesses undecided on whether or not to resume their operations. The High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokhrel has not be Read More...
Kathmandu, June 8 The House of Representatives today formed a nine-member Special Parliamentary Committee under the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) lawmaker Devendra Paudel to probe the alleged killings of Dalit youths in Rukum (West) village recently. Other members of the committee are Ekb Read More...
POKHARA: As many as 24 new Covid-19 cases were identified in three districts of Gandaki province on Tuesday, confirmed Gandaki Health Directorate. According to the Directorate, 12 infections were reported in Nawalpur, eight in Myagdi and four in Baglung-- all through the PCR testing conducted at Read More...
Panchthar, June 8 As part of the strategy to better understand endangered mammal species, 10 red pandas have been affixed with satellite collars over the past nine months in the eastern hills. The Red Panda Network, under the oversight of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conse Read More...
Jajarkot, June 8 More than 2,300 people coming from India have been kept in different quarantine facilities of Jajarkot, but swab samples of only 749 were collected and sent to Surkhet for COVID-19 test. Of this number, 448 people are still waiting for their reports. Reports of 300 people have Read More...