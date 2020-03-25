Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: On the third day of lockdown, Bhojpur police detained 15 vehicles for operating even after the Nepal government restricted unnecessary movements to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

According to Police Inspector Pandab Rajabanshi, they have, so far, seized nine motorcycles, two trucks and four tempos, respectively. “During the lockdown announced by the government, movement of vehicles are barred. Seized vehicles were operating without a valid reason, while ignoring the request of the local administration and violating lockdown norms”, added Rajbanshi.

The government imposed a nationwide lockdown for a week in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19. Nepal recorded its third case of coronavirus today, with two diagnosed patients currently under treatment.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook