150 doctors resign en masse in Birgunj

BIRGUNJ: As many as 150 medical officers working at various hospitals in Birgunj resigned en masse on Monday after the concerned authorities failed to address their 5-point demand at the end of a seven-day ultimatum.
“We have decided to stop going to hospital from tomorrow as the concerned authorities failed to address our demands to the hospitals’ administrations, Doctors Association, District Administration Office (DAO) among others,” informed Dr Ramakawal Ray Yadav, Secretary of the Medical Officers Association of Birgunj.
Keeping in mind the risk posed by the coronavirus infection, doctors demanded minimum wage of Rs 65,000, health and life insurance worth Rs 2.5 million, WHO standard PPEs, free medical care if doctors contract the disease and proper quarantine facility, among other points.
“We were compelled to take this decision after the government failed to pay heed to our demands despite us dealing with the pandemic on frontlines,” Dr Yadav lamented.
