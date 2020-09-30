16 crusher industries told to shut

SARLAHI, SEPTEMBER 29
Crusher industries operating illegally in Sarlahi have been ordered to close down for an indefinite period.
The crusher industries operating in violation of the guidelines on extraction, sale and management of stone, aggregates and sand have been ordered to shut, said Chief of District Police Office SP Santosh Singh Rathour. He also said these industries were also flouting the standards set by the District Environment and Disaster Management Section.
“The industries will be allowed to operate only after the District Administration Office certifies that they have fulfilled the criteria and after the office carries out on site monitoring. Accordingly, 16 crusher industries in the district have been ordered to close down for an indefinite period,” he added.
Among the 16 industries, eight were in operation while eight others were not in operation but were in the process of the same.
As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of federal Affairs and General administration, such industries and quarries cannot operate within 500 metres to two kilometres of human settlements, main roads, school, health posts, rivers, bridges, places of religious, cultural and archaeological importance and forest area.
Feature image: File
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 30, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
