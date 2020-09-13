LAMJUNG: As many as 17 persons including 16 personnel from Nepali Army were confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 in Lamjung on Sunday.
The test conducted at Tuberculosis Treatment Centre, Pokara confirmed that 16 NA personnel stationed at Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Training Centre of Shreejung Battalion, Lamjung tested positive for the disease.
Similarly, a 52-year-old woman of Beshisahar Municipality-2 of the district was also diagnosed with the respiratory illness.
Before this, 22 NA personnel were diagnosed with the virus in the district taking the number of infection in NA personnel based in Lamjung to 38.
Meanwhile, 36 personnel from Nepal Police, seven media personnel, seven health workers in Lamjung have also been infected.
With the latest cases, the number of infected in Lamjung has reached 302 while 139 have recovered.
