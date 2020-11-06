165 scrub typhus, 33 dengue cases reported in Chitwan

CHITWAN: As many as 165 scrub typhus cases and 33 dengue cases have been reported in Chitwan district in the last three and half months.
According to the District Public Health Office, Chitwan 27 dengue infected and 79 persons infected with scrub typhus are residents of Chitwan district while the rest are from other districts, and have come for treatment at various hospitals in Chitwan.
Among the dengue infected persons from Chitwan, 15 are from Bharatpur Municipality, three from Khairahani Municipality, one from Madi Municipality, five from Ratnanagar Municipality, one from Rapti Municipality and two from Kalika Municipality, added Chitwan DPHO.
Likewise, among the scrub typhus cases from Chitwan district, 42 are from Bharatpur Metropolitan City, 10 are from Khairahani Municipality, seven are from Madi Municipality, 10 are from Ratnanagar Municipality, nine are from Rapti Municipality and one is from Ichchhakamana Rural Municipality.
According to Geeta Acharya, vector control inspector at the DPHO, 4,804 dengue cases were reported in the district last year and there were two deaths due to this. Meanwhile, 139 people had contracted scrub typhus and one of them had died.
Compared to last year, scrub typhus cases have increased and dengue cases have decreased this year.
