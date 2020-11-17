17 more fatalities registered today, Covid-19 death-toll hits 1,247

KATHMANDU: Seventeen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,247.
502 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 211,475.
Over 1.3 million deaths from the disease have been reported worldwide while the global case tally is recorded over 55 million.
On Monday, nine individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 succumbed to the disease.
