172 people discharged in Tanahun; Nepal’s COVID-19 recovery tally hits 15,156

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: As many as 172 persons earlier diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, admitted at various healthcare facilities across Tanahun district, have been discharged following recovery, on Wednesday.

According to the District Health Office, 17 females and 155 males were discharged today upon recovery from the disease today.

“All the discharged persons are in good health and no one has shown any symptoms related to coronavirus which causes the respiratory illness,” said DHO Chief Shankar Babu Adhikari.

He further said that 11 others are still kept in isolation, under observation, at various healthcare facilities in the district.

“A total of 3,590 specimens were collected to test for COVID-19 in the district of which 3,326 tested negative for the virus and 81 reports are still awaited,” Adhikari added.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), at its regular media briefing today, confirmed that 21,390 persons have been infected with the contagion in Nepal and 60 COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded across the nation.

