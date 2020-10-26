1,741 infections added Monday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally stands at 159,830

Of the total infections, 895 were detected in the Kathmandu valley alone — 380 females and 515 males. In the last 24 hours, 673 cases surfaced in Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 146 and 76 cases respectively.
Kathmandu’s active infection count is 18,347 while that of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 2,520 and 1,435 respectively.
Likewise, 4005 people who were earlier infected with the virus were reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today, 115,675 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 72.4 per cent.
Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 43,293.
Meanwhile, 15 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 862.
According to the health ministry, 5006 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this,1,398,179 PCR tests have been carried out till date.
It is to be noted that minimal PCR tests are being conducted in the last few days as testings had stopped at most of the labs due to ongoing Dashain festival.
Currently, there are 2,969 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.
Globally, over 43 million people have contracted the virus till date while 1.16 million deaths have been reported.
Almost 32 million people have recovered from the disease while more than 10 million cases are still active.
