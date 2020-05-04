18 Indians flee quarantine facility in Jhapa

Himalayan News Service

Jhapa, May 3

As many as 18 Indian labourers fled from the quarantine facility at Kichakbadh in Jhapa today.

Locals had taken them under control while they were heading towards India through Prithivinagar a month ago.

The workers, who were from West Bengal, were working at a plywood industry in Birtamod. People’s representatives, police and the local administration had kept them in the quarantine facility. Locals said that the quarantine was ill-managed the Indians had to face problems there. They also said that the temporary police post was not informed even after 18 people had left the quarantine.

SP Krishna Koirala of Jhapa District Police Office said the workers might have gone to work in the industry.

