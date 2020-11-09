18 more fatalities registered today, Covid-19 death-toll advances to 1,126

KATHMANDU: Eighteen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,126.
2,571 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 197,024.
Over 1.2 million deaths from the disease have been reported worldwide while the global case tally is recorded over 50 million.
On Sunday, 21 individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 1,108.
