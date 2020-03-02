18 released from quarantine

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Crew members who had gone to China to evacuate Nepalis have tested negative for coronavirus. A total of 18 persons – crew members and others — who had gone to China to evacuate 175 Nepalis were under quarantine at National Water Supply and Sanitation Training Centre, Nagarkot.

Samples were collected from them yesterday and were tested at the National Public Health Laboratory, Teku. “All 18 people were released from quarantine on Sunday after they tested negative for coronavirus infection,” Khagaraj Baral, secretary at the Ministry of Health and Population, told THT.

A version of this article appears in print on March 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

