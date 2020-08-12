Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: According to the health ministry, 183 health workers have tested positive for COVID across the country.

Eight of them are from Province 1, 78 from Province 2, 16 from Bagmati Province, 20 from Gandaki Province, 12 from Province 5, 22 from Karnali Province and 27 from Sudurpaschim Province.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 12, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

