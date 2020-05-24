19 new cases confirmed on Sunday, nationwide COVID-19 count reaches 603

KATHMANDU: Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population, today, taking the nationwide tally to 603.
The infections were confirmed through tests carried out at Provincial Public Health Laboratory, Biratnagar, Provincial Public Health Laboratory, Bhairahawa and National Public Health Laboratory, Kathmandu.
All the infected are males. A 45-year-old from Baradasi-3 in Morang, 32-year-old of Kalaiya in Bara, 25-year-old of Birgunj in Parsa, 34-year-old of Parsa, currently working in Bara, 60-year-old of Nagawa in Parsa, 32-year-old of Rautahat currently working in Kalaiya, 48-year-old of Hariharpur-6 of Sarlahi, a 40 and a 45-year-old from Samarimai-5 in Rupandehi, 32-year-old of Rupandehi-1, 69-year-old from Sorakhutte, Kathmandu, 36-year-old of Kakani, Nuwakot, three 23, 30 and 40-year-olds from Gaidahawa in Rupandehi, three 35, 37 and 52-year-olds from Khaira, Kapilvastu, 31-year-old of Madane Rural Municipality in Gulmi.
All of them are reported to be in normal health and in contact with the health workers, the MoHP said.
