Covid-19 fatality toll of Nepalis abroad stands at 191

KATHMANDU: The Covid-19 fatality toll of Nepalis residing in other countries has reached 191 this week. The latest casualties reported were that of two Nepalis that passed away in India last week.

According to the Non-Residential Nepalis Association (NRNA), new infections in Nepalis were reported last week in India, Australia, Belgium, Poland, France, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Altogether 146 Nepalis were tested positive for the novel virus in Australia alone last week.

Nepalis in 38 different countries have been infected, with deaths reported in 16 countries. The total infected so far accounts to 55,925 of which 47,437 have recovered.

Meanwhile, repatriation of Nepalis stranded due to COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown in different countries continued last week. The NRNA is helping the Nepali Embassies and diplomatic missions to coordinate the rescue work.

So far, 46,312 Nepalis have been rescued and repatriated from 58 countries, the NRNA has said.

Furthermore, the bodies of 246 Nepalis who died abroad were taken back to their respective families, while 76 bodies are yet to be returned home. Another 172 were cremated in the country of work with permission from the respective families.