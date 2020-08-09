Covid-19 fatality toll of Nepalis abroad stands at 191

KATHMANDU: The Covid-19 fatality toll of Nepalis residing in other countries has reached 191 this week. The latest casualties reported were that of two Nepalis that passed away in India last week.
According to the Non-Residential Nepalis Association (NRNA), new infections in Nepalis were reported last week in India, Australia, Belgium, Poland, France, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
Altogether 146 Nepalis were tested positive for the novel virus in Australia alone last week.
Nepalis in 38 different countries have been infected, with deaths reported in 16 countries. The total infected so far accounts to 55,925 of which 47,437 have recovered.
Meanwhile, repatriation of Nepalis stranded due to COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown in different countries continued last week. The NRNA is helping the Nepali Embassies and diplomatic missions to coordinate the rescue work.
So far, 46,312 Nepalis have been rescued and repatriated from 58 countries, the NRNA has said.
Furthermore, the bodies of 246 Nepalis who died abroad were taken back to their respective families, while 76 bodies are yet to be returned home. Another 172 were cremated in the country of work with permission from the respective families.
We should not forget that it is the court that upholds justice, protect people's rights. Had the judiciary not been there, whatever the two powerful organs of the state — executive and legislature — wanted to happen, could happen. It is the judiciary that checks the excesses of the executive and Read More...
It is now clear that for Nepal, like every other country, vaccines are going to have a crucial role in getting rid of the COVID-19 pandemic. What are we doing to source a vaccine when it becomes available? Many countries understand that every month’s delay in deploying vaccines for COVID-19 w Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, AUGUST 7 Services have been closed at Gajendra Narayan Singh Hospital of Rajbiraj after as many as 34 health workers of the hospital have been confined to isolation and quarantine facilities. According to the hospital’s Acting Medical Superintendent Dr Ranjit Kumar Jha, surgical an Read More...
JOHANNESBURG: The Indian Ocean island of Mauritius declared a “state of environmental emergency” late Friday after a Japanese-owned ship that ran aground offshore days ago began spilling tons of fuel. Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth announced the development as satellite images showed a dark Read More...
KATHMANDU: A private company has been awarded the contract to manage and operate the Inland Clearance Depot (ICD) in Sirsiya, Birgunj. Pristine Valley Dryport Pvt Ltd will be managing and operating the Birgunj-based ICD from now on, stated a press note. Since its inception till date, the port was Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 7 As the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the global economy investors have turned to the bullion market as a recourse for their investment due to which bullion price has been rising each passing day. With the bullion price skyrocketing in the country too, domestic market has been losi Read More...
LONDON: Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic faces six weeks out with a right hamstring injury that could see him miss the start of the English Premier League. The American was injured last Saturday in the 2-1 loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup final after scoring at Wembley Stadium. Read More...
ROME: Experts were closely monitoring a Mont Blanc glacier on Friday, a day after they evacuated 75 tourists and residents amid fears the glacier could soon break apart and crash into a popular Italian Alpine valley. Valerio Segor, a glacier expert in Valle d'Aosta, a region in northwestern Italy Read More...