20 Nepali air carriers still banned from operating within the EU

KATHMANDU: Twenty Nepali air carriers are still banned from operating within the European Union, as per a legal notice issued by the European Commission on Tuesday.

Air Dynasty Heli Services, Altitude Air, Buddha Air, Fishtail Air, Summit Air, Heli Everest, Himalaya Airlines, Kailash Helcopter Services, Makalu Air, Manang Air, Mountain Helicopters, Prabhu Helicopters, Nepal Airlines Corporation, Saurya Airlines, Shree Airlines, Simrik Air, Simrik Airlines, Sita Air, Tara Air, and Yeti Airlines have all been banned from operating within the Union.

“An airline which is currently included in the Community list deems itself to be in conformity with the necessary technical elements and requirements prescribed by the applicable international safety standards,” states the Commission, adding that it may request the Commission to commence the procedure for its removal from the list.

Various air carries from 21 other countries in addition to Nepal have been placed in this list.

